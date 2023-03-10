Bill aims to help military spouses

U.S. Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand holds a press conference on base at Fort Drum on March 14, 2022. Watertown Daily Times

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand is hoping to pass a bill that could make it easier for military spouses to get hired when they move to other states.

With the Military Spouse Hiring Act, a group of 20 Senate Republicans and Democrats are pushing to expand the Work Opportunity Tax Credit, which offers tax relief to businesses that hire individuals identified within a group that faces systemic barriers to employment. Sen. Gillibrand, D-N.Y., said military spouses are one of those groups.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.