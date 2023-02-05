WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, D-N.Y., plans to reintroduce a bill to support New York state dairy farmers, demanding that Canada lift its embargo on New York-produced milk.
Gillibrand made the announcement at a virtual news conference Thursday afternoon.
The Dairy Pricing Opportunity Act will be reintroduced as one of Gillibrand’s priorities for the upcoming 2023 Farm Bill negotiations. It would empower dairy farmers to be key players in reviewing proposals that could change Class I milk pricing by requiring the U.S. Department of Agriculture to hold national hearings to review federal milk marketing orders.
“The current milk pricing system is one of the most complicated and out-of-date economic systems in our nation, leaving many of New York’s dairy producers facing the risk of inadequate pay due to volatile milk pricing,” Gillibrand said. “Pay is not my only concern. I’ve heard of many dairy farmers driven to bankruptcy and some even to suicide. This is unacceptable.”
Gillibrand first introduced the Dairy Pricing Opportunity Act in 2021. The introduction of the bill was a result of Gillibrand’s 2021 Senate Agriculture Subcommittee hearing on modernizing milk pricing.
The hearing paved the way for discussions on reform of Class I pricing and potentially other areas of need.
New York is the fifth largest dairy-producing state nationwide and home to nearly 3,500 dairy farms, Gillibrand said.
The current system forces American dairy farmers to contend with volatile milk prices and poor pay. As a result, Gillibrand said, the nation has lost nearly 60% of its licensed dairy operations since 2003, and in New York the number of dairy farms declined from 4,190 to 3,430 between 2018 and 2021, a loss of 18%.
Gillibrand also announced her recent letter to U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai with U.S. Sen. Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., pushing the agency to ensure that Canada upholds its dairy trade obligations as part of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
“Unfair Canadian trade policies have kept America’s dairy producers from benefiting from fair trade to the Canadian market for their products,” Gillibrand said. “Fair market access for American dairy farmers was a key pillar of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, intended to expand market opportunities for America’s dairy industry and create an equitable playing field for producers across the country. These principles must be upheld.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.