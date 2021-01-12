Girl Scout cookie sales are underway with new Toast Yay!

Remember last January, when the Girl Scouts announced that 2020 would be the last year for Thanks-A-Lot cookies?
In hindsight, that seems like a sign that the year was going to be about big change.
Now, the Girl Scouts have announced the new cookie: Toast Yay!, a French-toast-inspired cookie dipped in icing.
The new cookie and old favorites like Thin Mints and Caramel deLites are on sale digitally to keep sellers and buyers safe during the COVID pandemic.
And this year, according to Girlscouts.org, cookie season kicked off Jan. 1 with the first deliveries coming at the end of January. If you know a Girl Scout in your area, ask about buying online.
There’s also a Smart Cookies Mobile App that scouts can use to sell cookies and track progress.
