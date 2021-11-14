MALONE — After nearly five months of closure, Giuseppe’s Pizza, 369 W. Main St., is set to reopen its doors this month.
In June, the local pizza shop had an oven fire. Employees arrived to prep the kitchen, but instead opened the door to the smell of smoke and found the kitchen engulfed in carbon. Although the kitchen sustained significant smoke damage, the building was not structurally damaged.
“We still don’t have an official date to reopen, it is very soon though,” Giuseppe’s owner Oscar Amaya said. “We are just waiting on some kitchen items to be in place and be inspected and then we will be conducting business again.”
Amaya said the pizzeria’s hours will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. Friday; and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.
The business has had a lot of helping hands with restorations, Amaya said. He recognized helpers Timmy, Shawn, Tonya, Mario and Walter, his crew and PM Leary Restoration, which helped with initial cleanup.
Diners can expect a new interior design and atmosphere.
“We want to give our customers a great dining experience so we feel as though the new atmosphere in the dining room will do just that,” Amaya said. “We can’t wait for all the hard work to be seen and enjoyed.”
During the restoration process, Giuseppe’s Pizza was able to cater to the cravings of local residents with its small building at the Franklin County Fair.
According to a Facebook post on the business’s page, Giuseppe’s had a widely successful week at the fair with a vast amount of community support.
“We are deeply thankful for our community. We have received so many messages and comments with such support and kindness and it means so much to us,” Amaya said. “Everyone has been so patient and understanding through this tough time for our small business. We can’t thank the community enough!”
Longtime employees are expected to return, though Amaya said Giuseppe’s could always add hard-working and friendly individuals to its wait staff and delivery driver rosters.
For more updates, to apply for a job, and find special offers and giveaways, visit “Giuseppe’s Pizza–Malone” on Facebook.
