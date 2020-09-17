WATERTOWN — The recently condemned old Globe Minimall building on Court Street soon will be sold.
Kory Wells, pastor of the Calvary Chapel North Country Church, confirmed a deal is in the works to sell the long vacant building, declining to disclose who’s buying it and for how much.
But Code Enforcement Supervisor Carolyn Meunier said Thursday that local businessman Dick Alexander is the prospective buyer.
She said Mr. Alexander recently asked her to go through the building with him to inspect its condition. While they were at the property, Mr. Alexander learned there were two other potential buyers, so he called Mr. Wells.
“He made a deal while I was standing there,” she said.
As its owner, the Calvary Chapel church has to get permission from the state attorney general’s office to sell the property because of the church’s nonprofit status, Pastor Wells said.
Mrs. Meunier said Mr. Alexander, who once owned the Best Western hotel in the city and currently owns the former Northland Motor Technologies plant on Bradley Street, has no specific plan for the former Globe building.
The Globe building needs a lot of work inside, but it’s structurally sound, she said.
On June 22, the city’s Code Enforcement Office condemned the building, notifying the church that the building’s back wall sustained deterioration of concrete masonry and needed to be repaired.
In 2014, the 43,000-square-foot vacant building was donated to the Calvary Chapel.
Church officials had once talked about turning the former minimall into a chapel, book store, thrift store, barbecue restaurant and coffee shop, but those plans never materialized.
While the church is about to sell the Court Street property, Pastor Wells said the congregation will be moving into a new home.
In June, Calvary officials purchased the vacant Bethany Methodist Church, 214 W. Lynde St., for $85,000. Plans call for moving into that church this fall after church officials do some painting and cosmetic improvements, the pastor said.
