GOFCC announces OsweGo Campaign

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Rain likely. Becoming windy in the afternoon. High 57F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Some showers early then partly cloudy overnight. Low 33F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.