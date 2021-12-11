GOFCC announces OsweGo Campaign

OSWEGO - The Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce (GOFCC) announced the OsweGo campaign to promote small and local businesses throughout the county during the busy holiday shopping season and slower winter months. With the support of the Richard S. Shineman Foundation, the GOFCC will promote the Oswego County business community through a comprehensive advertising and social media campaign.
“The Richard S. Shineman Foundation prides itself in partnering with organizations that strive to enhance and promote our community,” said Karen S. Goetz, the foundation’s executive director. “Therefore, it was our pleasure to grant funding to the Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce’s OswegoGo campaign, which will highlight the businesses and shops that make our region a great place to live, work and play.”
“Small and locally owned businesses are what makes this community vibrant and a great place to live,” said Katie Toomey, executive director, Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce. “We are incredibly grateful to the Shineman Foundation for its support of the OsweGO campaign. Through this initiative we can highlight our members like Southern Fare, Rooftop Bar & Lounge, Hair We Are, River Walk Pizza, Flourish, Man in the Moon Candies and RiverSide Artisans among other businesses. We are also working alongside local elected leaders who support shopping local and drive additional foot traffic to small businesses that are the backbone of our regional economy.”
To learn more, visit www.oswegofultonchamber.com or email sbroadwell@oswegofultonchamber.com.
