CLAY — When Michelle Gregory moved CNY Gym Centre into Great Northern Mall 11 years ago, she was ecstatic.
She loved the 12,000-square-foot space. The location was ideal: a bustling mall in Onondaga County’s most populous town on Route 31, where about 20,000 vehicles pass by each day.
That all changed about five years ago. Gregory said she’s faced a steady stream of problems once Mike Kohan, of Great Neck-based Kohan Retail Investment Group, became the mall’s owner.
Some lights in the parking lot that blew out stayed dark, she said. Ceiling leaks went unfixed. Snow was left unplowed in the parking lots. Squirrels got in and out of the mall, Gregory said, snagging candy bars and then hiding them in the gym. Sometimes, the foam in the mats has been chewed and destroyed by the rodents.
The headaches affected customers, too, she said. Once, mall security mistakenly locked the mall’s doors, leaving parents frantically trying to get inside to retrieve their kids after gymnastics classes at her business, Gregory said.
Earlier this year, the mall shut down for weeks after frozen pipes burst and the mall lost electricity.
“The last 18 months have been the worst,” she said. “We’ve had our lawyers writing letters, but it hasn’t done any good. It’s been a nightmare every day.”
When the typewritten, hand-delivered notice came in late October informing tenants they had to vacate by Sunday, Gregory said she was a bit taken aback, but not surprised.
“We have a new location, so we aren’t fighting this,” she said. She’s moving her gym to the mall’s former Sears store, which is now owned by United Auto.
Gregory’s is among nearly a dozen businesses — including a handful of national chains — that have been told they must vacate the mall by Sunday.
Some tenants are working out arrangements to stay a bit longer or move some inventory after the closing, they said last week. For example, LensCrafters will be staying until December, according to local developer Guy Hart Jr., who has a contract to buy the mall from Kohan.
Hart plans to convert it into a “lifestyle center” with luxury apartments and townhomes, a movie theater and hotel, high-end shops and restaurants. Hart said the goals for his project is fueled, in large part, by Micron Technology’s decision to build a mega computer chip plant in Clay.
Hart said he expects the purchase to be finalized before the end of the year.
That means Great Northern Mall as Central New York has known it for the past three decades has just a few days left of life.
It’s a far cry from 1988, when Great Northern Mall opened its doors. Singer Andy Williams serenaded celebrants at a private opening party and the shopping center opened with a six-screen movie theater, 91 stores and, eventually, four department stores.
The 1-million-square-foot mall was nicknamed the “Great Northern Money Machine.”
Today, it’s on its last breath.
The movie theater is gone. The 20,000-square-foot food court with seating for 400 is empty except for an arcade filled with brightly lit games but empty of players on a recent late afternoon. A children’s indoor playground in the middle of the food court is abandoned.
Signs for food court ghosts remain. The Brooklyn Italian Eatery proclaims one. Another advertises a pretzel joint. The lights flicker on and off.
Foot traffic has dwindled to a handful of mall walkers. The cavernous mall has long, empty hallways with pieces of the ceiling ripped in some places.
Less than a dozen tenants remain: Bath & Body Works, Old Navy, LensCrafters, Bill’s Carpets, CNY Mac store, At the Pier Arcade, Clay Panthers Pop Warner cheerleading space, Great Northern Artists Collaborative, Institute of Pro Wrestling and CNY Gym Centre.
Last week, workers removed the sign outside the Shoe Dept. store, and workers were busily packing away boxes of shoes, sneakers and boots.
Tenants like Derek Ptocki, who runs a live theater business and a wrestling training business at the mall, said he has nowhere to go.
“I’m frantically, stressfully looking for another location,” he said.
A handful of shops still rely on regular customers, such as the dozen or so shoppers at the Bath & Body Works shop on a recent weekday afternoon.
Moving has thrown a wrench into Bath & Body’s plans to be open in the mall through the holidays, said Micki Smith, a longtime employee.
At first, Hart tried to negotiate with Kohan for tenants to have more time, which at first Kohan agreed to. That fell through.
Lynn Commisso, who runs Bill’s Carpet with her husband, Bill, said she knew better than to count on the reprieve. Last week, they were rolling up carpets, conducting a sale and trying to pack up their inventory.
“It’s been pretty much a nightmare trying to get out of here in 21 days or so,” she said.
When the Commissos opened at the mall, she said, there was a lot of foot traffic. They moved around the mall to different locations through the years, but built a customer base and flourished there. They kept their heads down and conducted business, despite constant frustration with the mall’s owner. But they aren’t unhappy to leave.
They have another store in the village of North Syracuse, but want another retail outlet. The Commissos say they won’t miss their landlord.
“Nothing Mr. Kohan has said he does,” she said. “He says he’ll fix the leaks — and they are constant in the mall — and he never does. The shoe store down the hall flooded. The pipes froze.”
In January, the mall closed for nearly a month after frozen pipes burst, flooding some parts of the building. Kohan kept promising repairs were imminent and the mall would reopen. But it kept getting delayed. The mall closed again temporarily in April after a power outage.
Since Kohan bought the mall in 2017, the town has cited his company 13 times for code violations, including a leaking roof, inoperable lighting in the parking lot, and failing to keep the mall’s sidewalks and driveways clear of snow and ice and free of potholes, according to records obtained by syracuse.com through a Freedom of Information Law request.
At Old Navy, which is moving down the street in late January, store manager Briana Farrance said the store is now closed. She said workers won’t miss the leaky roof or the squirrel that eats the store’s snacks.
At the CNY Mac store, where owner Noal White repairs computers, he was loading items into boxes last week.
“It’s a packing frenzy,” he said. He plans to fill four semi-trailers with stuff. He’s upset at having to leave, but says Kohan won’t take his calls. He had a call from a volunteer lawyer program offering to help, but figures it’s not worth the hassle at this point.
Gregory, who also has a location in DeWitt, said she saw the writing on the wall two years ago and started scouting.
“Great Northern was a wonderful location at first,” she said. “But lately, it’s just tanked.”
