WATERTOWN — CitiBus patrons better not get rid of those masks just yet.
In an appearance in Syracuse on Wednesday, Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul said that mask-wearing will be required for buses, trains and other public transportation systems in the state, despite a Florida federal judge’s ruling on Monday that they would not.
“We are going to continue (the mask requirement) for public transit,” Hochul said Wednesday at a news conference in Syracuse, according to media reports.
She was in Syracuse to discuss the rise in new cases of COVID-19 throughout the state.
Masks will also continue to be required in settings like nursing homes and jails.
“Let’s just be smart about it,” she said.
On Tuesday, CitiBus officials in Watertown lifted the masking requirement, but it seems the governor’s announcement reverses the Florida judge’s decision on a state level.
CitiBus officials, however, said it would be a personal decision to wear a mask or not.
Meanwhile, city officials were not aware that the governor made the announcement or what exactly it meant.
The U.S. Transportation Security Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that orders requiring masks on public transportation would no longer be enforced, although both agencies recommended their continued use.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.