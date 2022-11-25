Governor signs crypto moratorium

Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul has signed into law a two-year moratorium on cryptocurrency mining operations in the state. For the town of Massena, it won’t have an impact on plans to draw up a local law and continue to extend the moratorium until Jan. 31. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul has signed into law a limited two-year moratorium on cryptocurrency mining operations in the state.

But, for the town of Massena, it won’t have an impact on plans to draw up a local law and continue to extend the moratorium until Jan. 31.

