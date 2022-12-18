Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 22F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 22F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.