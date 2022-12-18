ALBANY — Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul has organized a new working group of state agencies and members of New York’s agricultural sector, focused on boosting the industry and tackling some of its major challenges.
In a news release last week, Gov. Hochul said the ‘Strategic Interagency Task Force Lessening Obstacles to Agriculture Working Group,” shortened as SILO, will be tasked with working with farmers and other agriculture-linked industries across New York, responding to their concerns and challenges. The group will be led by Richard A. Ball, the state Commissioner of the Department of Agriculture and Markets.
The group comes after Gov. Hochul and her lieutenant governor Antonio R. Delgado toured New York this summer, speaking with agriculture industry stakeholders in Long Island, the Hudson Valley, the Finger Lakes and the north country.
“We are working hand in hand with the agricultural community to support the needs of both workers and employers and ensure the prosperity of farming in New York State,” Gov. Hochul said. “This working group will be critical to tackling several challenges within New York’s agricultural industry, and my administration will continue to work with farmers to address their needs and re-imagine farming in our state.”
Among the concerns that the governor said the groups are already aware of are the need to put more dairy products in schools, find more certified truck drivers to transport goods and more markets to sell locally produced agricultural products, clarify taxation laws and tax relief programs, improve conditions for workers who live on farms and plan for future generations of farm laborers.
Once the working group has developed recommendations, a final report will be released by the governor’s office identifying planned actions that state agencies can take to help farms.
The group includes representatives from the state Departments of Agriculture and Markets, Labor, Transportation, Environmental Conservation, Health, Public Service, Taxation and Finance, as well as the Energy Research and Development Authority, the Empire State Development Corporation and the State Liquor Authority.
David Fisher, owner of Mapleview Dairy in Madrid, St. Lawrence County and president of the New York Farm Bureau, Maureen Torey Marshall, co-owner of Torrey Farms in Elba, Genesee County, are among the 12 farmers or agriculture industry members in the group as well.
“New York farmers face a number of regulatory, labor and market challenges that limit the ability to grow our businesses in this state, many of which we spoke about with Governor Hochul when she visited my family’s dairy farm this summer,” Mr. Fisher said. “I look forward to continuing that conversation with the SILO Task Force. It is an opportunity to identify common sense approaches to break down barriers and support our state’s food system.”
