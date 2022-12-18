Task force aims to address ag issues

Photo contributed from the Office of Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul

ALBANY — Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul has organized a new working group of state agencies and members of New York’s agricultural sector, focused on boosting the industry and tackling some of its major challenges.

In a news release last week, Gov. Hochul said the ‘Strategic Interagency Task Force Lessening Obstacles to Agriculture Working Group,” shortened as SILO, will be tasked with working with farmers and other agriculture-linked industries across New York, responding to their concerns and challenges. The group will be led by Richard A. Ball, the state Commissioner of the Department of Agriculture and Markets.

