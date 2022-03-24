OGDENSBURG — The city’s newest eatery will soon be opening its doors.
Taco Bell will officially open at 7 a.m. Wednesday for breakfast at its new location at 2981 Ford St. Extension in the Gateway Plaza.
“We’re ready. We’re excited. We’re ready to get there and get the doors open,” said Jessica D. Woodburn, director of marketing and communications for the Hospitality Restaurant Group, the developer that is building the Taco Bell.
Ogdensburg joins Potsdam and Massena as communities in St. Lawrence County with Taco Bell restaurants.
The Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Wednesday and local dignitaries have been invited to attend. Members of the Hospitality Restaurant Group will also be in attendance, Ms. Woodburn said.
“The Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce and the City of Ogdensburg are pleased to welcome our newest business to our beautiful community — Taco Bell. We are grateful that Taco Bell has decided to build their restaurant in our city. We are excited to have another business, hiring employees and adding value to our community. Thank you, Taco Bell, welcome to Ogdensburg,” Laura J. Pearson, executive director of the Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement.
Ms. Woodburn said Hospitality Restaurant Group has been looking at bringing a Taco Bell to Ogdensburg for years and it’s now a reality.
“A lot of people don’t realize this but we are a local company. We’re based in Syracuse, we are a franchisee of Taco Bell and we’ve been in business for over 30 years,” she said. “Every year we are looking for areas to grow and Ogdensburg has been on our radar for quite a while. Finally, everything came together and we were able to build this restaurant.”
Construction began in late summer for the 2,100-square-foot restaurant, but hopes of completion by the end of 2021 were dashed by pandemic-related issues obtaining necessary supplies and equipment.
“As everybody knows, we were hoping to be open three months ago but COVID fallout is still a real thing. We’ve ran into delays that were never anticipated in any construction we have ever done. That’s the main reason we got delayed three months,” Ms. Woodburn said.
The fast-food restaurant will employ about 70 full- and part-time staff.
“I think it’s a huge win for the community. We’ve hired 70 employees, local employees who have been training for the last few months in Massena and Potsdam. That’s a win,” Ms. Woodburn said.
Taco Bell will open daily from 7 to 11 a.m. for breakfast, and the full menu will be offered beginning at 9 a.m. It will be open until 1 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday. The dining room closes at 10 p.m. each day.
