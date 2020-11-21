MEXICO — Expect to see Grandma Brown’s Beans back on local grocery store shelves in the next week or so.
A company official said Tuesday that the popular cans of baked beans will return after the company in Mexico, Oswego County, was not able to get the product to grocery stores in the north country during the pandemic.
But the company will soon be shipping out its products once again to Price Chopper and Hannaford stores, the company official said.
The company’s 16-ounce and 54-ounce cans of Grandma Brown’s baked beans remain the most popular, the company official said.
The company employs 14 workers at its bean processing plant on Scenic Avenue in Mexico. The company is back in full operation after the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted production, the company official said.
Grandma Brown’s Baked Beans got its start in 1937, during the Great Depression. That’s when Lulu Brown, of Mexico, began making large pans of baked beans and selling them in local grocery stores.
The beans were so popular that her husband, Earl, and son, Robert E. Brown, began selling them in Oswego.
Earl Brown died in 1938.
The business grew steadily, enough to require a plant, where large amounts of beans could be processed and canned.
The Brown family remains involved in the company.
