The Great American stores on State Street in Watertown and Route 3 in Star Lake will close.
The owner, L.K.B. Enterprises, wrote on Facebook Tuesday that it could not “overcome the ever changing landscape of the grocery business, its expenses, and extreme competition from the corporate giants,” resulting in the closure of the two north country stores at an unspecified date. It also announced the June 8 closure of its Boonville store on Facebook in May.
Randall D. “Randy” Lockwood, family owner and manager of the stores, could not be reached for comment.
“We can no longer service the community the way that we want and have for the last 23 years in Watertown, and the last 3 years in Star Lake,” the company wrote in its Tuesday post on Facebook.
Former owner Lynn R. Lockwood purchased the Watertown and Boonville Great American stores from their bankrupt owner, Victory Markets Inc., Utica, in 1996, saving them from closure and dozens of workers from losing their jobs.
Randall Lockwood opened the Great American in Star Lake and employed about a dozen people in 2016. The next year, he opened a new barbecue eatery in his Watertown store, Holy Smokes N’ Floats Barbecue Snack Shack.
(2) comments
Any business that doesn't leave NYS is foolish and or doomed to fail...
This really bothers me. That store has unique goods for me to go across town to it, and growing up it was really the ONLY grocery store our family could reach on foot. It isn't going to be pretty to have yet another empty building on State St. either for who knows how long.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.