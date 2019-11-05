Two Great American grocery stores to close
Randy Lockwood, owner of the new Great American grocery store in Star Lake, adjusts signs in the produce section during the store setup in 2016. The Great American stores in Watertown and Star Lake soon will close. Watertown Daily Times

The Great American stores on State Street in Watertown and Route 3 in Star Lake will close.

The owner, L.K.B. Enterprises, wrote on Facebook Tuesday that it could not “overcome the ever changing landscape of the grocery business, its expenses, and extreme competition from the corporate giants,” resulting in the closure of the two north country stores at an unspecified date. It also announced the June 8 closure of its Boonville store on Facebook in May.

Randall D. “Randy” Lockwood, family owner and manager of the stores, could not be reached for comment.

“We can no longer service the community the way that we want and have for the last 23 years in Watertown, and the last 3 years in Star Lake,” the company wrote in its Tuesday post on Facebook.

Former owner Lynn R. Lockwood purchased the Watertown and Boonville Great American stores from their bankrupt owner, Victory Markets Inc., Utica, in 1996, saving them from closure and dozens of workers from losing their jobs.

Randall Lockwood opened the Great American in Star Lake and employed about a dozen people in 2016. The next year, he opened a new barbecue eatery in his Watertown store, Holy Smokes N’ Floats Barbecue Snack Shack.

Holmes
Holmes

Any business that doesn't leave NYS is foolish and or doomed to fail...

adr
adr

This really bothers me. That store has unique goods for me to go across town to it, and growing up it was really the ONLY grocery store our family could reach on foot. It isn't going to be pretty to have yet another empty building on State St. either for who knows how long.

