MASSENA — Greater Massena Chamber of Commerce officials are turning to the organization’s members to step up and help with revenue following a year in which COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the chamber’s revenue-generating events.
Gone from the calendar in 2021 were the annual food and wine event, annual luncheon, annual dinner and golf tournament, all because of COVID restrictions.
“Additionally, we were unable to benefit from the lock store (Eisenhower Lock gift shop) again this year,” Chamber Board President Eowyn Hewey said in a letter to chamber members.
The chamber was, however, able to hold two fundraisers last January — a drive-thru pasta dinner at the Italian-American Club and an online bingo night.
In addition, they held the annual Concerts in the Park series at Springs Park or the St. Lawrence Centre mall when inclement weather rolled in.
“We successfully held Concerts in the Park through the summer with the attendance over 200 for some concerts. Unfortunately, the weather didn’t cooperate for some Thursdays. On those nights, the St. Lawrence Centre mall graciously provided an indoor venue,” Ms. Hewey said.
She said the chamber also held two ribbon-cutting ceremonies for new members — Kramer Wealth Strategies and Hayden Fit Gym.
More is in store for this year, including the 63rd year of hosting Thursday night Concerts in the Park.
“We have a grant application submitted for the 2022 Concerts in the Park. This will be our 63rd year of hosting musicians to the delight of our permanent residents, visitors and snowbirds home for the summer,” she said.
Ms. Hewey said this year’s lineup of artists is diverse, “and we are excited to have a mix of local favorites and new original talent.”
The lineup includes 10 Cent Green on June 2; Motley 315 on June 9; Undefeated on June 16; December Wind on June 23; The Girls on June 30; 11B on July 7; Tracer James on July 14; String Soulstice on July 21; Just for Kicks on July 28; Northbound on Aug. 11; and Easy Street Band on Aug. 18. The Aug. 4 date is open.
She said the chamber is actively seeking sponsors for the next summer series.
Ms. Hewey said she is looking forward to offering the chamber’s golf tournament next spring. She said a Massena Mega Reunion and Block Party is also scheduled for Aug. 5 to 7.
That’s being planned by students from 1980s graduating classes at Massena Central High School.
“There will be an opportunity for vendors on Saturday,” she said.
Although the chamber offices at 16 Church St. closed in April 2020 because of COVID and remain closed to the public, the chamber’s Board of Directors has continued to meet monthly to keep things going. The board includes Ms. Hewey, Toby Violi, Jill Winters, Angela Gray, Chrissy Moody, Marsha Gray, Erica Leonard and Cathy Moore.
