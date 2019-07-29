MASSENA — The Greater Massena Chamber of Commerce is looking for individuals who are interested in serving on their board.
“We have several spots to fill. We’re looking for local business leaders, owners or managers to join up with us,” Daykota Snyder, the chamber’s digital media manager said.
Anyone who’s interested in serving on the board would need to be a chamber member or become a member.
Ms. Snyder said the chamber has had some board members leave and some seats are still vacant.
She said board members meet at noon on the third Thursday of each month, with the meetings ending around 1 p.m. Board members are also asked to take on other duties, although she said it’s not a heavy workload.
“Anywhere from 20 minutes to two hours,” she said.
“We do kind of expect and hope for board members to volunteer their time” to serve on committees or assist with chamber events, she said. “It’s really supposed to be a team effort.”
For example, Ms. Snyder said, board members might assist with the Thursday Concerts in the Park series. They would help set up and introduce the band and help with the post-concert cleanup.
“They only have to take one Thursday to go to the concert. We try to divvy it up,” she said.
Members also might be asked to assist in the chamber office by making phone calls, cleaning, and helping with networking events.
Other board members help in different ways, she said. For example, one person on the Business Council became a board member and, on her own time, helped the chamber write a grant.
“They can use their specialties to help us,” Ms. Snyder said.
She said the chamber also asks board members to advocate for the organization, using cards called “We were here.” When a chamber member visits a business, they leave a card that thanks them for being a local business.
Social media is also important, she said.
“We ask them to like and share our posts,” she said.
Applications are available at massenachamber.com/goto/board-application. The application asks a few questions, and all applications will be reviewed by the chamber board.
