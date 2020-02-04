MASSENA — Massena’s entry has been submitted for an opportunity to win a “Home Town Takeover” from HGTV.
Greater Massena Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Nathan Lashomb had asked community members to submit videos or photographs that expressed what they loved about Massena and why the downtown needed a makeover. Using those submissions, he created a video that combines footage as well as photographs of Massena’s past and present.
Mr. Lashomb said some of the footage came from Scott Hubert, who also runs a YouTube channel that features videos looking back at various sporting events in Massena. Mr. Hubert volunteered to digitize film footage that was available.
“Scott was a volunteer for this for the museum,” Mr. Lashomb said.
Among those who state their case for Massena in the video are Michael Draper, Mayor Timmy J. Currier, Amanda Tarasksa and, speaking during a downtown event, Miriam Catapano.
Young voices are also part of the video footage, with several offering invites to “please come to Massena, New York.”
Ben and Erin Napier, hosts of the “Home Town Takeover,” are looking for towns to make over after successfully revitalizing their hometown of Laurel, Miss.
Applicants must meet certain criteria, including having a population of fewer than 40,000 residents, containing buildings with outstanding architecture that would benefit from revitalization, and having a Main Street area that is in desperate need of a makeover.
“We aren’t aware of all of the specifics that entail the Home Town Takeover. We’re very open to see what they have to offer. We’re open for some help. We’ll consider all offers,” Mr. Lashomb said.
Although the entry has been submitted, Mr. Lashomb said Massena residents can still have their voice heard in a number of ways.
One way is by sharing Massena’s video entry, which can be found at www.massenachamber.com/hgtv. They can also send their own application to HGTV at https://hgtvhometowntakeover.com/.
“Any person individually can submit an application with their own video narrative about why HGTV should come here. It’s not simply just us that can submit one,” he said.
They can also leave comments at:
- @HGTV and @ErinRNapier on Twitter.
Comments about why they love Massena and why Massena should be selected can also be left at https://www.facebook.com/HGTV/videos/576418692923699/?v=576418692923699.
Mr. Lashomb said to use the following hashtags in posts to ensure they’re seen by the Napiers — -HGTVHomeTown-OnHGTV -hgtvhometowntakeover -MassenaNY -NNY -HGTV-ErinNapier -BenNapier -NewYork -HomeTown -MakeOver-TakeOver.
“The idea is to be as loud as we can so they can hear us. We think social media is going to be the best place for everybody to be heard by using Twitter, Facebook and Instagram,” he said.
The deadline for submission to HGTV is Friday. HGTV’s six-episode special event is scheduled to air in 2021.
