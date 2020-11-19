OSWEGO — The Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce is launching the Small Business Stroll, presented by Novelis, Nov. 29 to Dec. 6.
The week-long program is designed to increase foot traffic to local Oswego County businesses and restaurants during the holiday season. Participating businesses will provide specials and deals throughout the week. The GOFCC encourages community members to shop, eat and save locally this holiday season.
“COVID-19 has had a profound impact on our local small businesses. These businesses are the lifeblood of our community and add the unique character and charm that make Oswego County a great place to live, work and play,” said Katie Toomey, executive director of GOFCC. “The owners of these shops and eateries are our friends and neighbors and need our support now more than ever. I encourage the community to not only shop safely this season, but to make sure the dollars they spend stay right here in our community to fuel its resurgence and growth.”
The GOFCC and Novelis have partnered with several large employers to incentivize their employees to shop local throughout the week, and encourages other businesses to think how they can drive a similar impact as well.
“As the leading producer of flat-rolled aluminum products and the world’s largest recycler of aluminum, Novelis employs over 15,000 people across 33 operating locations in nine countries on four continents. While our global footprint allows us to serve our customers around the world, we are fiercely committed to investing in and supporting the communities in which we live and work,” says Jeff Cruse, plant manager at Novelis, Oswego. “Central New York, and especially Oswego County, is an extension of ourselves. Our success is intrinsically coupled to the success of our valued community. We proudly invest in programs like the Small Business Stroll that support our community and the businesses within it because we believe that shopping local not only fuels economic development but strengthens the character, infrastructure and prosperity of our community.”
The GOFCC Small Business Stroll, presented by Novelis, is also made possible by sponsorships from Eastern Shore Associates, SUNY Oswego, Minority Leader William Barclay, Eagle Beverage, StepOne Creative, iHeartOswego, The Palladium Times and Valley News and Mitchell’s Speedway Press.
How to participate in the small business stroll:
See the participating small businesses at www.oswegofultonchamber.com. Participants can also see which of their favorite shops are involved via print media, on social using #StrollOswegoCounty as well as on-air TV and radio placements.
Throughout the week, small businesses will offer incentives to their shops and eateries.
Participating businesses will have signage in their windows indicating their participation with a QR code linked to the Small Business Stroll page.
All NYS regulations (face coverings, social distancing) for visiting local establishments will be encouraged while people shop, eat and save. For more information or to participate in the Small Business Stroll email Sara Broadwell at SBroadwell@OswegoFultonChamber.com.
