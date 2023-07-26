WATERTOWN — The Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce is accomplishing a longtime goal — moving downtown.
The chamber has announced that it’s moving to a storefront this week in the Top of the Plaza, at 105 Court St., Suite B.
Updated: July 26, 2023 @ 9:30 pm
Chamber CEO and president Kayla Jamieson described the storefront as the perfect location, stressing it has big windows, is the right size for staff and the ideal spot for promoting the organization and its 500 members.
“The location is very visible and that’s really important to us,” she said.
Local developer Jake Johnson is buying the chamber’s current location at 1241 Coffeen St.
Renovations to the nearly 1,000-square-foot storefront were recently completed in the former location of Waterbury Fine Jewelers.
A ribbon-cutting will be scheduled later this summer when the streetscape road construction project along Court Street is completed.
“We’re really excited because we always have ribbon-cuttings for all of our members and now we’re having one for us,” Jamieson said.
She sees the move as the chamber returning to its roots.
“We’re celebrating our 120th year in business by moving back downtown,” she said. “The chamber grew up downtown so it’s only fitting that on this milestone birthday we return home.”
The chamber will be leasing the storefront — most recently used as an ice cream shop until it closed last year — from Johnson.
Several years ago, chamber officials expressed interest in relocating to downtown from the Coffeen Street offices and put the building up for sale.
After the chamber could not find a buyer, chamber officials took a different tactic and put out a request for proposals.
The deal would consist of finding a buyer for the Coffeen Street building and acquiring a lease for a new location.
After considering several submissions, the board of directors chose Johnson’s offer to meet the chamber’s needs.
He has owned the Top of the Plaza for several years.
Allison Carlos, the chamber’s board chair, said she’s “thrilled” with the move at a time when downtown is going through a renaissance.
“We are eager to make this move and look forward to our future,” she said.
Chamber officials also stressed that its members had expressed their wishes for the chamber to relocate downtown.
The chamber provides its members with networking events, marketing and exposure opportunities, and exclusive discounts and services.
For decades, the chamber also hosts a weekly downtown farmers market along Washington Street from late May until October.
