WATERTOWN — The Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce has a new president and CEO and her name is Kayla S. Perry.
Ms. Perry previously served as the Chamber’s director of events and as program manager for the North Country Procurement Technical Assistance Center.
She is now a foundation associate for the Northern New York Community Foundation.
“I’m thrilled to rejoin the team at the Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce,” Ms. Perry said in a press release.
A north country native, Ms. Perry earned her associate degree in business administration from Jefferson Community College and her Bachelor of Science from SUNY Oswego.
The position became available after Kylie S. Peck accepted a new position in community development with the New York Department of State.
Ms. Peck was with the organization for 10 years. Her resignation, announced in December, took effect Jan. 7.
“The Chamber is at an exciting point right now with a solid structure of programming and benefits for our members plus new opportunities on the horizon,” Ms. Perry said. “The organization holds a special place in my heart and I’m ready to dive in as the president and CEO.”
The Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce was established in 1903 as the Watertown Business Association before changing its name.
According to the Chamber’s website, it is the largest business association in the north country, with more than 600 members throughout Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Oswego and Onondaga counties.
Ms. Perry will start Jan. 31.
Attempts to reach the Greater-Watertown North Country Chamber of Commerce were unsuccessful Thursday night.
