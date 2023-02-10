FULTON – After more than two decades helping homeowners finance their dreams, Fulton Savings Bank (FSB) bids a farewell to retiring mortgage loan originator Thomas Greco, said Julie Mazzoli, FSB senior vice president/lending compliance & CRA officer.

“Tom began his career here in 1999,” Mazzoli said. “It’s hard to imagine Fulton Savings Bank without Tom. Through the years he has made homeownership a reality for hundreds of people in our community and fostered countless friendships with his warm rapport and customer service. Tom was also instrumental in assisting many small businesses in the Bank’s market area with his experience and expertise in commercial real estate financing. He’s been an outstanding performer on our team, and we wish him all the best in his retirement.”

