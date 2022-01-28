WATERTOWN — Mere days after thousands of propane tanks were lost when a fire destroyed the Griff’s Propane Exchange building, the business was back doing deliveries Thursday.
Early Saturday morning, small propane tanks were heard exploding, and smoke was seen over the top of trees from the blaze at 25233 Route 3. No employees were injured.
No trucks were damaged and none of the larger tanks in a separate area were damaged, which has allowed Griff’s to relocate the pumping station back to its old location behind Griff’s Beverage Center, 25640 Route 37. The pumping station is not yet operational. For now, the business is operating out of one of its facilities in Geneva.
“So hopefully, by this weekend or early next week, our pumping station will be back up and running,” Griff’s Propane Exchange Vice President and CEO Pamela Griffin said Thursday.
Griff’s also secured facilities that can process tanks to “keep every community in propane.”
The community response to Griff’s has not gone unnoticed.
“We have had an amazing outpouring of support through this whole process,” Mrs. Griffin said. “And if it were not for the very strong relationships that we have with our suppliers, our vendors, our employees, our banking, all of the people that we do business with, and the community as a whole, we would not be in a position to be able to be back to work today. … And it’s because of those relationships that we’re able to say that we’re still in business.”
If it were not for the community support, this may have been a drastically different story, Mrs. Griffin said.
“There would be no way Griff’s could be a business anymore if it were not for these people stepping in and helping us,” she said.
Mrs. Griffin said her husband, Bob, who had been running the business and built it more than three decades ago, was “horrified,” and that “he just felt like he watched 30 years of his life burn up in front of him” on Saturday.
Griff’s Propane Exchange wasn’t the only business affected by the fire. Overhead Door, which is situated directly in front of Griff’s, was a total loss.
Andy Garrett, general manager of the Watertown Overhead Door location, said the offices have been moved to a temporary space at the former Eagle Beverage building on Water Street. As of noon Thursday, the phones were back up and running and Overhead Door was hoping to get its network back up.
Mr. Garrett said Overhead Door is working with the corporate office to receive an emergency shipment for service stock.
“Our small, attached warehouse was a total loss. It’s flat to the ground,” Mr. Garrett said. “We’ve got some fire damage inside the office as well, in our parts room. But as you go into the main office areas, we had very extensive heavy smoke and water damage.”
Overhead Door has also been met with community support.
“We’ve got contractors that have reached out to us that if we need manpower or help or equipment, we’ve had people stop by and say ‘Hey if you ever need any help let me know, if you need help moving snow or whatever, carrying stuff out,’” Mr. Garrett said. “The community outreach has been fantastic.”
Mr. Garrett called the incident an “emotional, and physical roller coaster” and described how difficult it is to see the building gone.
“We’ve got some people that work for us, they’ve been to that building for 50 years,” Mr. Garrett said. “And all of a sudden it’s gone. So it’s really an emotional hit.”
Mrs. Griffin said that Griff’s employees are all “back to work.”
As of now, the plans for Griff’s at the Route 3 location are unclear, since the business did not own the building. Mrs. Griffin said operations “need to get up and going before that process could happen.”
Overhead Door plans to rebuild its Route 3 building.
“Our plan is to tear that one down, and hopefully be able to rebuild right in the exact same spot,” Mr. Garrett said.
Griff’s is looking for local facilities to rebuild so it can remain a Watertown-based business, Mrs. Griffin said.
Mrs. Griffin also extended her thanks to fire department and emergency services responders for their efforts in containing the fire.
“We plan to get everyone filled up as soon as possible,” Mrs. Griffin said.
According to its website, Overhead Door is a veteran-owned business that has been operating since the 1950s. Griff’s Propane Exchange has been in business for more than three decades.
“I’m just so thankful nobody was hurt and we’re able to continue operations. It’s a blessing,” Mrs. Griffin said,
