SYRACUSE — Grossman St. Amour CPAs PLLC welcomes three new accountants to the team:
Katelyn E. Cook is a graduate of State University of New York College at Oswego. She has a master of business administration in public accounting, and a bachelor of science in accounting. Cook is a staff accountant in the firm’s tax services group. She practices in the areas of bookkeeping, financial statement preparation, income tax return preparation, and payroll and sales tax return preparation for businesses and individuals. She completed the Grossman St. Amour CPAs student internship program, and was a volunteer income tax preparer for VITA. She is a resident of Rome.
Brianah M. Lane is a graduate of the State University of New York at Oswego with a master of business administration in accounting and bachelor of science in accounting. She is a staff accountant in the firm’s audit services group. She practices in the areas of bookkeeping, audit and attest engagements, and financial statement preparation. She works with not-for-profit organizations including fire districts, public school districts, and government and municipalities. Lane completed the Grossman St. Amour CPAs student internship program, and was a volunteer income tax preparer for VITA. She is a resident of Oswego.
Bridget E. Odorczyk is a graduate of Le Moyne College with a bachelor of science in accounting and a masters of business administration in accounting. She is a staff accountant in the firm’s tax services group. Odorczyk practices in the areas of income tax return preparation and tax planning for individuals and businesses. She is also a payroll and sales tax return preparer and bookkeeper. Odorczyk has special expertise in preparation of multi-state individual and business tax returns, and tax returns requiring foreign filing requirements. She is an active volunteer with Challenger Baseball organization. She is a resident of Liverpool.
