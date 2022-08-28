GLEN PARK — A group of Black River enthusiasts fear that demolition of the Remington Paper Mill is imminent and could start as soon as this week.
In March, a portion of the limestone wall collapsed into the Black River. The property, on Route 12E and County Route 190, is owned by National Grid.
Steve Massaro, a Black River expert, said Sunday that he learned National Grid is preparing to tear down the remaining wall and Remington ruins and haul them to a landfill.
Mr. Massaro is part of a five-member group, The Watertown Islands Project, which is dedicated to seeing that Sewall’s Island and other properties along the Black River are redeveloped.
National Grid thinks that the wall is a liability and needs to come down, according to Mr. Massaro. The company wants all the remains gone, Mr. Massaro said.
While it’s probably too late to save the ruins from demolition, the group hopes to save the thousands of blocks of limestone to repurpose them for redevelopment projects, possibly on Sewall’s Island.
The limestone was quarried from the Black River Valley and would be expensive to buy today, Mr. Massaro said.
“It’s very valuable,” said Larry Gordon, another member of the group who lives in San Francisco but remains interested in the river. “It’s unique and distinct. Maybe it can be used in new construction.”
Another member of the group, Tom Walker Jr., was driving by the Remington remains on Thursday afternoon when he noticed that trees were cut down and an excavator was at the site.
He contacted Mr. Massaro, who started making phone calls to National Grid and the state Department of Environmental Conservation about the situation.
He was told that all the demolition needs is approval by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and then the work would proceed.
But the group hopes to store the remnants — cut blocks, arches and other architectural design elements — of the structure to preserve them, Mr. Massaro said.
Although the remains are situated outside of the city, Mr. Massaro contacted the city’s planning department about the group’s concerns.
He and Jason White, chair of the Advantage Watertown committee, are members of the Local Waterfront Revitalization Program advisory group, a city task force looking at how the Black River can be better utilized.
Mr. Massaro sent a letter to the city planning department and the revitalization advisory group members to let them know what’s happening and recommended that remnants be saved.
“We also believe that the symbolic value of repurposing these native stones for use in new construction designs (facades, arches, foundations, walls, etc.) would contribute greatly to civic pride,” he wrote.
Mr. White said that the Remington Paper Mill was one of the last that C.R. Remington & Sons Paper Co. developed along the river. He described the Remingtons as a prominent Watertown family.
The mill was completed Jan. 1, 1889, according to Watertown Daily Times archives. It produced wood pulp using power from eight water wheels. Two years later while operations were paused for repairs, high water nearly destroyed the building — the roof collapsed, crushing two employees and killing one. The Times story covering the collapse on March 1, 1891, described the site as an “abode of destruction” — with machinery “somewhere in the rushing waters of the Black River” and the roof strewn over the remnant structures “as if trying to cover the evidence of the terrible devastation.”
Repairs were made, but a the mill then closed after a 1927 fire.
National Grid spokesperson Jared Paventi could not be reached for comment on Sunday.
In May, Mr. Paventi said that the energy company has “assessed the condition of the old Remington Mill and evaluated options to mitigate further impacts to the Black River.”
He confirmed that National Grid submitted a plan to the DEC and the Army Corps and the company was awaiting approval from the two departments before proceeding with cleanup efforts. He declined further comment at the time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.