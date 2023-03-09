State aid still sought for $80M event venue

An architectural rendering of the exterior of the proposed Thousand Islands Event Center in the town of Watertown. Rendering by Yeager Architecture

WATERTOWN — Assemblyman Scott A. Gray recommends that the group that proposed an $80 million events center should continue to “aggressively pursue” state funding to help finance the project that would be built in the town of Watertown.

But the Republican state lawmaker warned that the state hasn’t set aside any money for the 520,000-square-foot indoor facility.

