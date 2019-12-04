New York hemp growers and product manufacturers may find it easier to obtain financing from banks after federal agencies clarified that doing so is legal and provided guidance Tuesday.
Four agencies, the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency issued a statement confirming that, unless banned by specific states and tribal government, hemp production is legal, and so is providing financial services for growers and processors.
The statement, crafted in consultation with the Conference of State Bank Supervisors, also outlines requirements under the Bank Secrecy Act that are relevant to hemp, while providing other guidance. It explains that financial institutions no longer have to file suspicious activity reports against hemp businesses that follow federal regulations. The schedule one controlled substance classification for hemp, which has often been associated with marijuana, was removed after the 2018 farm bill passed last December, thus eliminating the need for suspicious activity reports from lenders against legal hemp growers.
U.S. Sen. Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., who advocated for guidance about hemp for financiers, wrote in an announcement Tuesday that the federal agencies’ guidance will help grow the New York hemp industry. The lack of clarification and direction caused an “unwarranted murkiness” about the legal status of hemp among lenders, inhibiting some growers and processors from securing crucial funds and services.
“This is a strong step in the right direction to boost the growth of the industrial hemp industry,” Sen. Schumer said in a statement. “The industry will really start to take root and grow.”
Laura M. Swatsworth began growing hemp with her husband, Wade A., in 2018 at their side-business Chessworth Farms, 23499 Swan Road, Watertown. They began by planting 30 acres of hemp for its fiber and grain, which can be used for textiles, the building material hempcrete, rope and other products. This year, they planted five acres for cannabidiol, or CBD, which can be used in oils, lotions and edible products.
While the couple has experienced no financing issues with their bank, Navy Federal Credit Union, Mrs. Swatsworth said she has friends who cultivate hemp and have experienced issues dealing with financial institutions, particularly when they canceled her friends’ bank accounts. With the new guidance, she said she hopes hemp businesses will have an easier time creating accounts, processing transactions and securing loans.
If she ever decided to create hemp- or CBD-infused products, Mrs. Swatsworth said having the guidance would help her with transaction processing.
“Hopefully, this will alleviate some of the stress for any monetary transactions that take place during the process,” she said.
Commercial hemp production has blossomed in New York in recent years, particularly after Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s administration began eliminating barriers to it since 2016.
The Poughkeepsie Journal reported in September that the state has more than 400 hemp growers with nearly 18,000 acres. Estimates from June indicated that U.S. farmers had planted 250,000 to 300,000 acres of hemp over the years. Hemp growth has been legalized in 41 states, including New York.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture established federal guidelines for hemp production in October through its interim final rule. The guidance, however, remains temporary as the department accepts feedback until Dec. 30, which it must evaluate before issuing an official final rule.
Watertown Savings Bank has decided to at least wait for the official rule from USDA before deciding whether to issue loans for hemp growers, allowing management to evaluate state and federal regulations involving the crop, said Vicki Kellogg, vice president/bank secrecy officer.
“We definitely want to have all aspects of regulation prior to making a business decision,” she said. “Certainly, it’s an opportunity for growth and development for an (financial) institution.”
