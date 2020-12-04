CANTON — Below Main Street, the hum of a drill press gives way to powerful strums in the workshop of Canton’s native luthier.
Not Gibson or Martin, nor Fender or Taylor, Windward guitars are made by Sean T. Cunningham at Windward Music, a workshop and store at 47 Main St.
Mr. Cunningham entered the music world playing the trombone at F.S. Banford Elementary School and J.M. McKenney Middle School. He started playing guitar while attending high school in Quebec, and bass as an undergraduate student at St. Lawrence University.
“My mom curses the day she gave me that,” he said, pointing to the east wall of his shop where his first guitar hangs, the Conn acoustic he was gifted in high school.
After graduating from SLU with a Bachelor of Arts in music, living in Jamaica to “absorb the warmth and vibe” of reggae, tending bar in Boston and studying music business, production and engineering at Berklee College of Music, Mr. Cunningham landed in information technology.
He played in bands across New England and engineered live sound for performances, but IT was the 9 to 5. When he married and had kids, he stopped playing music altogether for about 10 years.
With nearly 30 years in IT behind him, Mr. Cunningham returned to the north country about five years ago after the death of his uncle, who left 25 acres and a house in Pierrepont for his nephew.
Continuing in IT as a network and systems administrator at SLU, Mr. Cunningham started hobby building acoustics in Parishville under the mentorship of Tracy Cox, a former senior inlay artist for the C.F. Martin & Co. Custom Shop in Pennsylvania. At Tracy Cox Custom Guitars and Inlay, Mr. Cunningham learned new skills and explored his own artistry.
“Then I flipped a switch,” Mr. Cunningham, 52, said.
In January, he quit his job at SLU to focus on instrument builds and a dream music shop full-time. By March, the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in New York, and Mr. Cox closed his workshop to others out of precaution.
Working this spring out of his barn and struggling to stabilize work-area humidity — a “killer for guitars” — Mr. Cunningham talked with Canton Economic Development Director Leigh Rodriguez and found a home on Main Street.
He fixed up a few loaned machines, bought some new supplies and unpacked tools he inherited from his late uncle, a carpenter, and opened his doors in August at the lower-level storefront of Grasse River Outfitters.
The shop now has three humidifiers, set to about 41% to maintain a stable environment for in-progress and completed work. In warm weather, a large dehumidifier does the trick.
Offering new music supplies ordered through D’Addario, consigned string instruments and drums, repairs and custom builds — which can take weeks and even months — Mr. Cunningham said he’s seen steady traffic from college students and local musicians this fall.
Thanksgiving week, he was working on a prototype of a cigar box guitar, a makeshift style that emerged in the 1800s and resurged during The Great Depression. With an empty cigar box for a resonator, broomstick as a neck and two or three strings, the homemade instrument was accessible to impoverished strummers, many of whom were Black Americans.
Mr. Cunningham’s goal is to soon offer cigar box-inspired guitars and similar pieces, which he can produce at lower cost and more quickly than custom rounded builds.
At the other end of the spectrum, more modern builds can cost thousands of dollars, but he typically prices them at about $1,500 as he continues to hone his craft.
Mr. Cunningham’s pieces are marked by bold finishes, comfortable conventions and personal touches, like offset sound holes and wave-like rosettes.
He said he tries to source wood locally when he can, with stocks of maple and cherry in his shop, and especially likes the look of spalted cuts, where fungi discolors the wood that must be preserved quickly before the material deteriorates.
Some builds feature recycled pieces from old or broken guitars, and others showcase black limba or mahogany-like boards ordered from suppliers of African and South American wood.
Key elements of a guitar or bass include the neck, headstock, body, interior bracing, finger board and strings, but perhaps the most critical component, Mr. Cunningham said, is time. Glue and finish drying, careful measuring and a correctly braced body for the right sounds are crucial.
After considering a few names, Mr. Cunningham settled on Windward because of the beauty and power of an island’s windward side, where winds bring storms and rain.
“As an unknown person, I’m not going to sell out of my guitars,” Mr. Cunningham said, adding that musicians might wonder “who’s this guy?”
But he signs every instrument he crafts and logs a serial number and build year.
“You never know,” he said. “Someone might care someday.”
Windward Music is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays, masks required. Mr. Cunningham can be reached at 315-351-2569 or sean@windwardguitars.com.
