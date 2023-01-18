Supreme Court rejects gun retailers on N.Y. regulations

Pistols are arranged at Van Tassel’s Gunsmithing in Evans Mills. Watertown Daily Times

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court refused to block new safety and record-keeping requirements that apply to New York gun retailers, letting the provisions stay in effect while a legal fight goes forward.

The justices, without explanation or noted dissent, on Wednesday turned away an emergency request by a group of gun dealers who said their Second Amendment rights are being violated.

