WATERTOWN — The Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce has partnered with Jefferson County and other local organizations to distribute NYS Clean Hand Sanitizer to businesses across the county.
Businesses are encouraged to sign-up for supplies through the GWNC Chamber of Commerce website, www.watertownny.com, with a link to hand sanitizer distribution information located near the top of the page.
Each business will have access to two one-gallon jugs of hand sanitizer and 10 two-ounce hand spray bottles free of charge and can pick up the supplies from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the JB Wise Pavilion, located next to the Black River Parkway.
Those picking up supplies are asked to remain in their vehicles; volunteers will load the bottles into the trunks of vehicles safely with no person-to-person contact.
