FLACKVILLE — For Hammond native Kimberly Davis, a new restaurant venture has created an opportunity to bring homemade food to the Ogdensburg area.
With Mrs. Davis’ background of more than 30 years in the food and beverage industry, she decided to move home to the north country from Florida earlier in 2020 to start a restaurant of her own, Route 68 Deli, hoping she could open the deli before high COVID-19 infection numbers reached St. Lawrence County.
“With COVID, it was definitely a lot harder to open up a business,” Mrs. Davis said. “It took me from June until August to get everything up and running because shipments were backed up and services were so limited.”
One might think it’s a crazy idea to open a business in the era of COVID-19, but according to government data as reported by the Wall Street Journal on Sept. 26, Americans are starting new businesses at the fastest rate in more than a decade.
Further reported in the same Wall Street Journal article, applications for employer identification numbers — which is a number that entrepreneurs need to start a business in the United States — passed 3.2 million as of September 2020, as compared to 2.7 million at the same point in 2019, all according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
People across the country are seeing the pandemic as an opportunity to pursue their dreams and seizing the moment.
Pushing past the challenges presented by COVID-19, the deli opened on Aug. 27. Formerly the home of Ruby’s Roadside Grill, the deli is located at 4962 Route 68 — properly named for its location.
Indoor dining is currently not available due to the size of the deli and limited capacity restrictions, but customers have the option of curbside delivery, or can pick up food up at the window or inside. Orders can be placed over the phone at 315-541-3050.
Owned by Mrs. Davis, Route 68 Deli, 4962 Route 68, offers a wide variety of items, including subs, sandwiches — such as the famous Reuben, a grilled sandwich composed of corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing — soups, salads, turkey dinners, tacos, baked goods and much more.
“We make everything from scratch right down, (from) our salad dressings (to) gravy,” Mrs. Davis said.
Route 68 Deli is staffed by Mrs. Davis, her husband and one other employee. The three cook and serve their homemade food with two ovens.
“I think the fact that everything is homemade makes us unique,” Mrs. Davis said. “I mean most restaurants take mashed potatoes out of a bag, (but) we don’t, we hand mash ours.”
The deli is currently open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and is planning on extending hours during the summer.
The deli also offers Gifford’s ice cream year-round.
Mrs. Davis noted that she believes it will be a big hit during the summer months, and will be looking to hire new employees to manage ice cream orders.
New daily specials are served every day and can be found on their Facebook page, Route 68 Deli, as well as the full menu.
