SCARBOROUGH, Maine — As part of its sustainability strategy and in recognition of Earth Month, Hannaford Supermarkets has announced a plan to be fully powered by renewable energy by 2024.
Maine-based Hannaford, which has a store in Watertown, now operates at 30% renewable energy by partnering with more than 30 community solar projects across New York, Maine and Massachusetts.
For more information on the plan, visit www.hannaford.com/sustainability.
