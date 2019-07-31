RODMAN — North country residents are invited to bring hardcover books for recycling at the Development Authority of the North Country’s annual open house for its regional Materials Management Facility on Aug. 22.
The authority purchased a machine that removes binding and covers from hardcover books two years ago, allowing pages to be recycled. While it works with the Northern New York Library System to recycle hardcover library books, opportunities for residents to recycle their books are limited.
Visitors can also ride bus tours of the facility, which will feature the construction of a new part of the landfill that began last summer. The open house will be held from 4 to 6 p.m.
