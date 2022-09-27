Harris named director of facilities and construction at Christopher Community

SYRACUSE – Christopher Community, Inc. has announced the appointment of Joe Harris as director of facilities and construction. “Our organization is pleased to welcome Joe as Director of Facilities and Construction,” said Christopher Community President and CEO Justin Rudgick. “His 20-plus years of experience in facilities, property management, and commercial/resident construction will be a tremendous asset to Christopher Community and our portfolio of properties and new projects.”
Harris has extensive knowledge and experience with day-to-day organizational leadership and management, as well as strategic direction and oversight on several capital projects throughout his career.
