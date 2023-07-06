HARRISVILLE — The Lewis County Health System has made reopening the Harrisville health clinic a goal. That’s good news to many residents of the northeast corner of the county who lost their local clinic in 2021 and have since had to travel for basic medical care.
Gerald R. Cayer, CEO of the health system, said the commitment to reopen came from a strategic planning session as they discussed the health care needs of the community.
“Under that pillar we have a number of goals and initiatives to improve and simplify access to health care,” he said.
Reestablishing access to primary care in the town of Diana’s clinic is one of those goals.
“There was an established physician-run practice that was well-received so we’re starting over. Now it will be about patience in the process,” Cayer said.
In addition to finding a practitioner to work in the clinic, Cayer said there are a number of bureaucratic steps that must be taken to reopen, including getting the need for the clinic certified by the state Department of Health — a complicated, slow-moving process.
Diana Supervisor Zachary Smith has frequently reached out to Cayer over the past year and a half to keep him updated on the improvements made to the town-owned clinic building and to encourage the health system to return.
The clinic was closed in December 2021 after the previous town supervisor and board voted not to sign a new lease with the health system as part of his plan to bring back a physician assistant and local resident working at the Clifton-Fine Hospital after leaving Lewis County Health because she was to be transferred to duties on the main campus back to the health center.
After rehabilitation work was done to the building, no health facilities responded to the two requests for interest that were sent out.
The popular former physician at the Harrisville clinic has been providing services at the Beaver River Health Center since the closure and many of his patients followed him to that location.
Cayer said the physician will not be returning to the clinic and a nurse practitioner is more likely to be recruited for the role.
Although Smith had hoped the clinic might reopen by the end of the year, Cayer said that is not likely.
The building is currently being used as a temporary home for Northern Credit Union.
