MASSENA — A hearing that was scheduled for Thursday regarding North Side Energy Center’s plans to construct and operate a solar electric generating facility in the towns of Brasher, Norfolk and Massena has been postponed at the request of the company.
The New York State Board on Electric Generation Siting and Environment was scheduled to meet as part of the Article 10 process to authorize construction and operation of the project.
“The meeting of the New York State Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment, scheduled for Thursday, June 30, 2022, regarding the application of North Side Energy Center, LLC for a Certificate of Environmental Compatibility and Public Need pursuant to Article 10 of the Public Service Law for construction and operation of a solar electric generating facility located in the towns of Brasher, Massena, and Norfolk, St. Lawrence County, is postponed. A notice rescheduling the meeting will be issued in due course,” state officials said in a release.
The postponement came at the request of Read and Laniado, LLP, attorneys for North Side Energy Center, LLC.
“Pursuant to Public Service Law § 165(4)(a), North Side Energy Center, LLC (“North Side” or the “Applicant”) hereby waives the 12-month statutory deadline of July 8, 2022 to August 12, 2022 for the captioned proceeding. The Applicant respectfully requests that the currently scheduled session of the New York State Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment (“Siting Board”) scheduled for June 30, 2022, be postponed to no earlier than August 9, 2022. The basis for the request to postpone the Siting Board session is so North Side may continue to explore various options to address potential matters in question related to the proceeding,” they wrote in a letter to the state Siting Board.
NextEra Energy Resources, through its subsidiary North Side Energy Center, is proposing to develop, build, own and operate a solar facility that will produce 180 megawatts of power. It would have a construction period of about 12 to 14 months, starting in late 2022 and into 2023.
The 180-megawatt solar energy center will be located on land leased or purchased from private property owners in the towns of Brasher, Norfolk and Massena. Project components include commercial-scale solar arrays; access roads; buried, and possibly overhead electric collection lines; a project collection substation; and electrical interconnection facilities.
The bulk of the project — 90% — will be located in Brasher.
Although the project area is 2,200 acres, the actual solar facility area encompasses 961 acres. The company has partnered with local landowners to have access to the project area, but the land will still belong to the landowners.
Officials have said an anticipated 200-plus full-time jobs will be created during construction, from equipment operators to laborers to truck drivers. Once construction is complete, there would be two to three permanent positions that are typically high tech in nature. Outside of permanent employment during the operational phase, there would be requirements for additional services and supplies, such as mowing vegetation and managing snow.
Once the project is constructed, taxes would benefit the local communities, school district and county. The company is seeking a 15-year payment in lieu of taxes, or PILOT agreement with the St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency.
