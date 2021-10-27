Heart of the Barn Creations grand opening

MEXICO - Heart of the Barn Creations on 294 Kenyon Road in Mexico will hold a grand opening celebration from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Nov. 5.
The store sells handmade crafts and also hosts crafting classes.
Refreshments will be served.
Regular store horse are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.