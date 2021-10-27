Heart of the Barn Creations grand opening

MEXICO - Heart of the Barn Creations on 294 Kenyon Road in Mexico will hold a grand opening celebration from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Nov. 5.

The store sells handmade crafts and also hosts crafting classes.

Refreshments will be served.

Regular store horse are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday.

