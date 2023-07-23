As scorching temperatures ravage farms from the U.S. to China, crop harvests, fruit production and dairy output are all coming under pressure. That extreme weather is just one of threats to food supplies that are once again mounting around the world.

Last week, top rice exporter India banned some shipments of the commodity — a staple for about half of the world’s population — to keep domestic prices in check. Russia quit a deal that allowed Ukrainian grain to flow safely across the Black Sea.

Tribune Wire

