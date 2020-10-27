Heather Elen promoted to Human Resources Operations Manager at Oswego Health

Heather Elen

OSWEGO — Oswego Health has announced the recent promotion of Heather Elen to Human Resources Operation Manager.

Elen began her career at Oswego Health in 2016 as a Senior Recruiter and quickly advanced to Recruiting and Retention Manager in 2017, before becoming Employment Manager in 2019.

In this newly created position at Oswego Health, Elen will focus on overall compensation, benefits, recruiting, employment, reporting and compliance.

“Heather has been instrumental in assisting the department with making various improvements across recruiting, employment, and employee relations,” stated Vice President of Human Resources, Marq Brown. “In the new role, I’m confident she will help streamline our processes in order to make our department more efficient.”

Elen earned her bachelor of arts in communications from University of Phoenix.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.