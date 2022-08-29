Heather Wilsey to oversee family support services at The Arc of Oswego County

Award-winning Behavior Support Coordinator, Heather Wilsey (second from right), will now be overseeing Family Support Services for The Arc of Oswego County.

FULTON - The Arc of Oswego County announced that Heather Wilsey has been promoted to a new role overseeing the agency’s Family Support Services as Behavior Support Coordinator. Wilsey, who has been with the agency since 2016, supports individuals in certified day habilitation spaces and will continue to do so in her new role.

“No two people with disabilities are the same,” said Wilsey. “I’m looking forward to supporting the diverse needs of students with disabilities and their families in my new role overseeing Family Support Services.” Family Support Services assists families in applying for Medicaid and OPWDD services for their child with a disability, navigating the Special Education system, and setting students up for lifelong success.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.