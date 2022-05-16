Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 77F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain diminishing to a few showers late. Low 46F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.