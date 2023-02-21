Henderson lifts pause on projects in Island District

The town of Henderson is lifting the pause on development that was enacted to review the zoning of the Island District. Watertown Daily Times

HENDERSON — A 4-1 vote of the town board approved lifting the moratorium on development in the Island District on March 2 has cleared the way for a potential $50 million project on Hovey’s Island by Sun Communities, which owns and operates campgrounds on nearby Association Island.

The moratorium was enacted so the town could establish a special committee to review the district’s zoning laws after some residents expressed concerns over potential development on Hovey’s Island by Sun Communities.

