Henderson’s GillHouse plans for spring opening

The GillHouse in Henderson is scheduled to reopen in the spring. Provided photo

HENDERSON — The GillHouse is scheduled to reopen next spring after the restaurant worked out issues with the state Department of Health over its septic tank.

Henderson Town Supervisor Edwin D. Glaser said the historic restaurant and hotel currently has a 1,600-gallon-a-day septic system, but that it wasn’t accurate enough for the health department. Mr. Glaser said the health department is talking about high water levels that he says haven’t been established yet.

