WATERTOWN — About 350,000 Ring brand video doorbells are being recalled this week, coming after reports that the cameras were catching on fire.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Tuesday that the doorbells’ smart cameras (2nd generation), model number 5UM5E5, are being recalled.
The video doorbell’s battery can overheat when the incorrect screws are used for installation, posing fire and burn hazards. Ring had received 85 incident reports of incorrect doorbell screws installed with 23 of those doorbells igniting, resulting in minor property damage. The firm has received eight reports of minor burns.
Consumers can determine if their doorbell is included in this recall by entering the doorbell’s serial number at support.ring.com/ring-2nd-gen-recall.
Consumers should immediately stop installing the recalled video doorbells and contact Ring for revised installation instructions.
