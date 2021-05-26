CANTON — The Beauty Bar will open to the public on June 7 — a dream come true for the young, new business owner Peyton R. Woodrow.
The business will make 71 Main St., Apt. 1, in the village its home next month.
“Opening my own salon is something I’ve wanted to do for as long as I can remember,” 21-year-old Ms. Woodrow said. “I always would be braiding hair and painting nails on my family and friends. I used to pretend I owned a hair salon in my grandparents’ living room and my grandmother would have to come for an appointment.”
Ms. Woodrow began her cosmetology career at the Northwest Career and Technical Education Center in Ogdensburg during her junior and senior years of high school.
“I had always planned to take cosmetology,” Ms. Woodrow said. “When my time came and I finally got a taste of the salon life, I knew it was for me and it was another place to bring my artistic ability to.”
Following her high school graduation in 2018 from Hermon-DeKalb Central School, Ms. Woodrow became a licensed cosmetologist and eyelash technician. She then began working at Simplicity Salon in Ogdensburg, offering a wide variety of services, including manicures, pedicures, haircuts and colors, as well as eyelash extensions and eyelash extension fills.
“I’ve been a licensed cosmetologist and eyelash technician since 2018 and in the working industry for two years,” Ms. Woodrow said. “I’ve learned and experienced a lot in those two years and I’ve met a lot of amazing people along the way that have led me to where I am now and given me the confidence to branch out and open my own business.”
Ms. Woodrow will be offering eyelash extensions, eyelash extension fills and waxing along with Jaycee Gagnon of Heuvelton, who will be offering eyelash extensions and eyelash extension fills, and Erin Barkley of Waddington, who will be offering nail services.
“The Beauty Bar will be different from other salons in our area because it will have a younger clean vibe to it,” Ms. Woodrow said. “I want it to be a place for people to go to to get away and leave feeling confident.”
The Beauty Bar’s hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Appointments can be made via the salon’s Instagram @nnybeautybar or Facebook page at The Beauty Bar.
