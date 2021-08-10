HEUVELTON — A new business in Heuvelton is addressing a need for dog grooming services in the area.
Nate Goodell and Johanna Kingsley opened State Street Grooming, 77 N. State St., in May for pet grooming and limited retail. It also got an empty building along Heuvelton’s downtown occupied and open for business.
“For several years we had heard people commenting on difficulty getting their dogs groomed. Our involvement in the Pickens Hall project piqued our interest in old buildings and downtown revitalization. These two factors intersected in the desire to fill one of the vacant storefronts in Heuvelton with a needed service,” said Kingsley.
Kingsley said that the business has been steady.
“Business has been fairly good, and we are currently booking out over a month. In the span of a few weeks, we went from worrying the phone wouldn’t ring to worrying we are booking too far out,” said Kingsley. Goodell said that they currently ramping up the retail aspect of the business with pet accessories, toys, treats and more. State Street Grooming is currently open Mondays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“Some of the new products have started arriving, which is exciting for us. We hope to be open for shopping six days a week by fall, and would love to expand the days we are able to offer grooming services,” said Goodell, adding “We also couldn’t do this without our excellent team of groomers and staff, Chelsea Hackett, Corinne Blaise and Breanna Koerick.” Goodell said that they plan to have a grand opening Labor Day Weekend where they will introduce the full retail portion of the shop.
Kingsley said that it’s an exciting time be in business in Heuvelton and said that the revival of downtown has been a great sight to see. “We are so pleased to be sharing the block with the newly opened branch of St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union and the new business Mastrella’s Barbershop, as well as established businesses Pickens Hall, Jones’ Service Station and Doug’s Tavern,” said Kingsley.
“It seems like the whole town has been incredibly helpful and welcoming to us, which is a great feeling,” said Goodell.
The business can be reached at 315-605-8595 or by email at StateStreetGrooming@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.