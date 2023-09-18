WINTHROP — A thriving area winery received one of only eight awards presented by the New York State Small Business Development Center.

Matthew Whalen, owner of the High Peaks Winery, on Pickle Street in the hamlet of Winthrop, was presented with the 2023 Rural Business of the Year award from SBDC State Director Sonya Smith during special on-site reception held Sept. 13. The winery and adjoining vineyard are home to a large, semi-enclosed tasting area for guests to sample one of the 13 seasonal wines and numerous craft beer selections.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.