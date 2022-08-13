Stretching dollars

Genesis M. Lugo-Ramirez pays for her groceries at Save a Lot on Aug. 4. Grocery store prices were 7.6% higher than they were a year ago, while wages only increased about 5.6%. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — It’s no secret that prices for just about everything are increasing and people are feeling it at the pump and in stores.

Genesis M. Lugo-Ramirez was out shopping at Save-A-Lot in Watertown on Aug. 4 when she said she has switched from name-brand items to their off-brand counterparts.

Genesis M. Lugo-Ramirez pays for her groceries at Save a Lot in Watertown. She said she still buys the same amount of food because of her kids. “I can’t not buy the same amount of food,” she said. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Lawrence D. Ward picks out a container of potato salad from Save a Lot in Watertown on Aug. 4. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Customers walk into Dollar General, 28525 State Route 3, in Black River on Thursday afternoon. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
