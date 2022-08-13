WATERTOWN — It’s no secret that prices for just about everything are increasing and people are feeling it at the pump and in stores.
Genesis M. Lugo-Ramirez was out shopping at Save-A-Lot in Watertown on Aug. 4 when she said she has switched from name-brand items to their off-brand counterparts.
She said she still buys the same amount of food because of her kids.
“I can’t not buy the same amount of food,” she said.
She said she has found herself buying less-healthy food because those options are cheaper. She receives $20 a month for fruit from the federal Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, or WIC, but consistently needs to spend more than that on fruit.
Greg A. Gardner, professor of business administration at SUNY Potsdam, said that in general, he thinks people “are being driven to” cheaper options at the grocery store.
“We’ve seen prices rise rapidly in the food sector,” he said.
Mr. Gardner said that as of July, grocery store prices were 7.6% higher than they were a year ago, while wages only increased about 5.6%.
“For the most part, we’re all a little poorer than we were last year,” he said. “So I think people are looking for cheaper options in food because they have no choice, something has to give.”
People may not have another choice, and there are risks associated with not getting a healthy balance of food.
Etosha L. Farmer is a registered dietitian with the Dietitians of Northern New York, Watertown, which offers counseling for people looking to get some advice on eating healthier. She said there hasn’t been an increase in people looking for help to change their diet because of inflation, but she can see it coming.
For people already on a tight budget, she said, “I can just see that getting worse without having as much money.”
She said that people who may not be eating a balanced diet will probably be eating food that is lower in fiber, higher in sugar, higher in saturated fat, higher in carbohydrates, as well as food with higher amounts of sodium and more calories.
One of the important substances people may be missing is protein, Ms. Farmer said. She said that she worries that people who lack protein may be susceptible to losing muscle mass, developing anemia or having a lack of energy.
“Also with the increased processed foods, like I said, we’re going to be increasing sodium intake, which is going to lead to higher blood pressure, heart problems, longer-term kidney issues, higher sugar foods, (and) higher carbohydrate diets,” she said.
Ms. Farmer went on to say that higher carbohydrate diets may also lead to people developing diabetes.
“Obesity would be another main concern,” she said.
People who have changed to a less-healthy diet may have stomach issues as they may be cutting back on fiber and experience elevated blood sugar levels, which also increases the risk of developing diabetes, Ms. Farmer said.
“What I would worry about in those people, if they’ve never had an issue with either high blood pressure, diabetes, anything like that before, they might not be going to the doctor as regularly, so some of those things might fall by the wayside,” she said. “If they didn’t previously have any chronic conditions, they might only be going to see their doctor annually and they might miss getting in sooner to get some of these problems fixed faster.”
Mr. Gardner said that the main reason prices have increased so much is because of the price of fuel.
“Everything we do, everything we make takes energy, so when energy prices rise, it means sooner or later the prices for everything else have to rise as well,” he said.
New York continues to have higher gas prices than the rest of the country, according to AAA. The national average as of Friday was $3.978 while the state average was $4.370, with Jefferson and Lewis counties above the state average. Lewis County had the highest average price in the tri-county area at $4.626, Jefferson County was slightly below that at $4.599, and St. Lawrence County was right around the state average at $4.386. The cheapest gas in the state was in Nassau County with the average price at $4.124.
The war in Ukraine has been the major cause of the increase in gas prices, Mr. Gardner said.
Lawrence D. Ward, of Watertown, who was shopping at Save-A-Lot last week, said he has continued to buy the items he has needed, even though he has seen an increase in prices.
“If I want it, I get it,” he said.
Alyssa Heary was shopping at Dollar General in the Northland Plaza in Watertown earlier this month and said she has noticed a difference in the prices after moving north from Georgia. She said she is originally from New York, Steuben County in the Southern Tier, but moved to the north country because her husband is in the military.
“We were in Georgia, so that obviously made a difference, but definitely a lot more expensive,” she said.
One of the things she and her husband have tried to do is coupon, including from Hello Fresh, a meal kit company that delivers prepackaged ingredients in the mail.
“We’ve tried … to explore other options; I mean (Hello Fresh is) really expensive, but they were coupons,” she said.
There are several meal kit delivery companies that ship ingredients in the U.S. For a family of four getting three meals a week, Hello Fresh costs $112.87, although a promo is running for those who are getting their first meal kit, which brings the cost of the first kit to $47.88.
CNET, an online media company, compared the cost of a two-person plan on EveryPlate to people going out and buying their own groceries. They say that EveryPlate is around $2 more per serving. For those who pick one of the plans for four people, CNET says it would cost around $1 more.
Ms. Heary said she will also shop around in search of discounts.
She said she normally does her grocery shopping at Aldi, and that hasn’t changed.
At Aldi, 1 pound of strawberries is $1.69, according to the company website. Price Chopper lists the cheapest container of 1-pound sliced strawberries at $3.29 on its website. At Walmart, a pound of strawberries costs $2.58, and at Target they cost roughly the same as Walmart at $2.59.
Ms. Heary said she doesn’t normally buy meat from the grocery store as her family butchers their own meat, but since she can’t get home to get the meat from her family in Steuben County, she has noticed the price of meat at stores has gone up.
“I’ve noticed that’s been crazy, and the quality is a lot worse,” she said.
As for healthier, cheaper options, Ms. Farmer said the prime choice is farmers markets.
“It’s actually a great time to be able to get locally grown produce that is cheaper,” she said.
Farmers markets are open seasonally across the north country. Watertown’s seasonal farm and craft market began at the end of May and continues every Wednesday until Oct. 5. The Lowville farmers market runs until Oct. 30. In St. Lawrence County, the Canton market runs from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday. Several others in the tri-county area are open through the fall.
Other foods that are generally cheaper include beans, lentils, legumes, canned chicken, canned tuna and frozen fruit and vegetables, which last longer than produce kept at room temperature.
Mr. Gardner said the Federal Reserve raising short-term interest rates to about 2.5% could start lowering inflation “in some areas.” He also said that salary rates may be beginning to increase, which he says will keep people even with inflation.
New York’s statewide $15 minimum wage was enacted as part of the 2016-17 budget. As of Dec. 31, 2016, the first in a series of wage increases went into effect. Rates differ based on region and industry “because the increases are calibrated to provide businesses ample time to adjust,” according to the Department of Labor.
Generally, New York City employers of 11 or more people were required to pay workers $15 an hour starting in 2018, up from $11 in 2016 and $13 in 2017. Employers of 10 or fewer people in NYC had to adopt the $15 minimum wage in 2019. Long Island and Westchester were rolled into the new general minimum as of Dec. 31.
But the north country, and the rest of New York state, still has a minimum wage of $13.20 an hour for most workers. That took effect Dec. 31 and will remain through the end of this year. The Division of the Budget and the Department of Labor will then determine the next increment. The general wage outside of New York City has steadily increased each year from $9.70 in 2016.
Other minimum wages vary by industry. All of New York’s fast food workers, for instance, are already mandated to receive a minimum $15 an hour. That change took effect in New York City in 2018, and the rest of the state caught up last summer.
“While we’ll see prices rise for a while, we’ll have the offsetting higher income,” he said.
Mr. Gardner predicted at least three more months of the higher prices.
Art Hogan, managing director and chief market strategist at B. Riley Financial, told Forbes magazine that he could see inflation going into the middle of 2023.
