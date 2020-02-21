BOONVILLE — In the final act marking the end of an era, everything remaining inside the Hulbert House will be auctioned on Saturday except one crucial set of items.
When Carl W. Vogel, owner of Carl’s Wholesale Furniture Warehouse in New Hartford, purchased the Hulbert House a year ago for $87,000, all of its contents came with it.
Among those items were guest ledgers for the once bustling inn that are, in some cases, about 200 years old and believed to hold some famous signatures and pieces of history.
Mr. Vogel will donate those ledgers to the Erwin Library and Institute — Boonville’s Public Library — after all of the other contents including the House’s iconic round cherry bar commissioned in the 1940s by then-owners the Garbarino family have been sold.
The library will also receive the proceeds of $5 donations being collected for entrance into the auction area by auctioneer Bernard Brzostek, who anticipates a large crowd.
He said the cover charge is likely to discourage those who aren’t interested in buying, only watching, from filling the seats.
“We’ve already got 298 shares on Facebook. I normally get about 20 or 30 shares, so I think there could be a lot of people there on Saturday,” Mr. Brzostek said, adding that he sees it as a good way to raise money for the library at the same time.
In addition to the curvy bar, the equally curvy custom-built wooden coolers behind the bar and another copper back-bar and sink, a number of antiques, a piano, furniture and a large amount of commercial kitchen equipment and appliances will go on the block.
Comments on Mr. Brzostek’s Facebook page included some reminiscing comments on photos of the items.
One woman, Lovilla Kotary, commented on the image of the stone fireplace and oven with iron pots, another well-known feature in the center of the Hulbert House.
“That’s what they found when they built on that addition. My mom worked there and they were all so excited when they saw that fireplace and oven,” she wrote.
Other social media reactions from villagers included disappointment that the building and its contents couldn’t be put to some sort of historic use and relief that the building isn’t going to waste.
Mr. Vogel has installed new windows in the building and turned the top two floors into apartments, Mr. Brzostek confirmed, however, the fate of the street-level former restaurant and event space is still unknown.
The Hulbert House was built either in 1812, as is stamped on the front of the building, or between 1818 and 1819, according to Town Historian James S. Pitcher.
It has, over its 200 years of existence, been at the center of high-profile meetings and joyous occasions, political fanfare and social tragedy.
The auction will begin at 10 a.m. in the Hulbert House’s banquet room, 106 Main St., although auction items can be previewed beginning at 9 a.m.
For more information, go to Brzostek’s Real Estate and Auction Service Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/154779502610659/ or call 315-447-5177.
