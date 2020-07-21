WATERTOWN — Hobby Lobby is set to open at the end of the month, according to Salmon Run Mall.
“It’s official!,” a Facebook post Monday by the mall reads. “Grab your mask and join us for the grand opening of Hobby Lobby at Salmon Run Mall on July 31st.”
Hobby Lobby is mostly an arts and crafts store, but also includes hobbies, picture framing, jewelry making, fabrics, floral and wedding supplies, cards and party ware, baskets, wearable art, home accents and holiday merchandise.
