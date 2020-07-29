WATERTOWN — The new Hobby Lobby store in the Salmon Run Mall will open Friday.
The doors open at 9 a.m. Friday and then will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday to Saturday. The store is closed on Sundays.
After an extensive renovation, the store occupies the front half of the former Sears store, which has been subdivided. Customers will only be able to access the 55,000-square-foot store from outside as a result.
Hobby Lobby is primarily an arts-and-crafts store, but also includes hobbies, picture framing, jewelry making, fabrics, floral and wedding supplies, cards and party ware, baskets, wearable art, home accents and holiday merchandise.
Last year, an estimated 65 new store locations opened, with another 16 stores relocating, creating approximately 2,500 to 3,000 jobs. Hobby Lobby currently has about 900 stores across the nation.
