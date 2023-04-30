SYRACUSE — Gov. Kathleen Hochul and Micron Technology have chosen 14 people to lead an advisory group that will help guide the company’s investments in the community.
The governor and Micron President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra announced the community engagement committee’s members last week during a visit to Syracuse.
The panel of community advisers fulfills an agreement Micron and state leaders made in October when Micron committed to invest up to $100 billion building a computer chip megafab in the town of Clay.
As part of the deal Micron, state and local partners said they would invest $500 million toward community projects that involve workforce development, education and affordable housing in Central New York.
The new committee will help guide how the money is spent. The group will be co-chaired by Melanie Littlejohn, a vice president at National Grid, and Tim Penix, vice president of the Syracuse Educational Opportunity Center.
The committee will develop strategies to make sure Micron’s project supports child care, affordable housing, workforce development and diversity in the labor force, and reaches underrepresented people.
If fully built, Micron’s project is expected to transform the local economy. The project would create up to 9,000 jobs over 20 years, and up to 40,000 supply-chain jobs from local companies that work with Micron.
Hochul and Mehrotra said Friday they expect the new advisory committee to provide “meaningful, ground-up participation.”
The committee members were chosen because of their track records of public service, according to the governor. In addition to the two co-chairs, the members are:
April Arnzen, senior vice president and chief people officer, Micron
Karen Belcher, executive director, Food Bank of Central New York
Donna DeSiato, superintendent, East Syracuse Minoa School District
Bishop Ronald Dewberry, senior pastor, New Life Temple of Praise
Kristi Eck, chief of staff, SUNY Oswego
Courtney Geduldig, corporate vice president, global public and government affairs, Micron
Mark Hall, president and CEO, Syracuse Community Health
Jasenko Mondom, employment specialist, Refugee Assistance Program at Syracuse City School District
Meg O’Connell, executive director, Allyn Family Foundation
Hazel Powless, Haudenosaunne Environmental Task Force, Onondaga Nation
Kerry Quaglia, founder and CEO, Home HeadQuarters
Sheena Solomon, executive director, The Gifford Foundation
The committee also will have five ex-officio members. They are:
Rob Beard, senior vice president and general counsel of Micron
Kevin Younis, chief operating officer and executive deputy commissioner of Empire State Development
Isabelle Harris, director of strategic initiatives, Onondaga County
Sharon Owens, deputy mayor of Syracuse
Damian Ulatowski, Clay town supervisor
